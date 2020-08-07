Father chops off son’s hand over cultism

ADVERTISEMENT

A man known as Mr Sunday Brown in Nyomidibi community near Nyangasang town in Calabar Municipality of Cross River State has severed the wrist of his son, named Mathew over reported involvement in cultism.

The incident happened on Thursday morning following another round of face-off between son and father.

A source close to the family said the lingering feud between father and son has now torn the community apart and threatened its peace as suspected cultists in solidarity with their colleague, have threatened to react.

The source said Mathew’s alleged involvement in cult activities and other negative kinds of behaviour led to the father cutting off his wrist.

A youth leader in the community, Timothy Sam, told our correspondent that Mathew had been arrested several times by the police over his attitude and nocturnal activities.

“Early yesterday morning, Sunday allegedly retaliated by attacking his father.

“His father in self-defence used a machete to cut off his wrist”, he said.

Effort to speak to the father and son was not successful as they were not available for comment.

Police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, said she was yet to be briefed about the incident but that it would be investigated.

