Father allegedly defiles 2 daughters in Kaduna

A Kaduna State Magistrate Court, on Wednesday, remanded one Muhammad Isah SaIeh in custody for allegedly having carnal knowledge of two of his underage daughters in Rigasa, Kaduna State.

The magistrate, Musa Lawal, further adjourned the case to March 30 for mention, pending when the accused will have been served with new charges from the State High Court.

The prosecution counsel, Suleiman Ibrahim Kufena, had told the court that fresh charges had been filed before the High Court. However, the defendant whose lawyer, Murtala Baba Ibi, was absent in court said though he had not been personally served, he was not aware if a court order had been served to his lawyer.

The defendant also told the court that his lawyer was representing him at the Sharia Court, Rigasa, where his wife and mother of his two children had earlier filed a suit of rape and incest against him.

The magistrate explained that because the case of rape and incest was a capital offence, it required a higher court to handle it, adding that: “If the defendant had been served, then I would have struck out the case for the High court to take over, but I cannot do that since the defendant is yet to be served. And therefore, I cannot release you; you will be remanded in prison custody.”

Daily Trust reports that the offence of rape contravenes section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017, and that of incest contravenes section 370 of the same law. Penalty for rape is life imprisonment while that of incest is imprisonment for a term of not less than 14 years.

Our correspondent also gathered that the Kaduna State Government, through the Commissioner of Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, had made a plea before a Sharia Court in Rigasa to gain custody of the two minors.

