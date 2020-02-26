Fasting is the only succour to insurgency

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Muslims in Borno state and other parts of the country observed a day fasting in order to supplicate to Allah to avert the current security challenges in the country; most especially the Boko Haram insurgency bedeviling Borno state and other parts of the north east states is a welcome development. In some situations that are beyond human control, spiritual intervention is the only solution that can easily deliver any community from such forms of calamity.

Although, I read an article by one online scholar criticising the act of fasting and prayer convened by His Excellency, Governor Zulum. According to the scholar, the governor has no right in Islam to declare Monday for Muslims to fast. But I want the critic to know that the is entitled to his opinion because in Islam, it is an established fact that fasting is regarded as succour and strong barrier against any evil, which may befall a Muslim. And moreover, it is a fact that fasting on Monday was the practice of prophet Muhammad (SAW), every Monday and Thursday of the week. Therefore, it is totally unacceptable for a Muslim to come out and condemn the act. We hope Allah will accept this as an act of worship with sincerity to avert the current security challenges in our country.

Mansur Nayashi, Abuja mansurnayash2015@gmail.com

