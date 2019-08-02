Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw debuts in Nigerian cinemas today

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise on Friday debuts in cinemas across the country.

Some of the cinemas already showing it include Genesis Cinemas and Filmhouse Cinemas.

The movie, which was released yesterday (August 1), is sequel to ‘The Fate of the Furious’, the eighth in the series, released in 2017.

As at Friday morning, the $200million budget movie already ranks 46 among the widest opening releases worldwide.

The action thriller featured Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Jason Statham as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively alongside their arch enemy, Idris Elba as Brixton.

Movie summary

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of the America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever – and bests a brilliant and rogue M16 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister – these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

The movie directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a story by long time Fast & Furious narrative writer, Chris Morgan while its screenplay was done by Morgan and Drew Pearce.

The first stand-alone film is produced by Johnson, Statham, Morgan and Hiram Garcia while the executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Ethan Smith, Ainsley Davies and Steven Chasman.

It will be recalled that the eight films earlier released in the Fast and Furious franchise have amassed almost $5billion worldwide.

