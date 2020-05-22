  1. Home
  3. Faseyi seeks NWC intervention to rescue Ekiti PDP
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti 

A former federal lawmaker, Sen.  Duro Faseyi, has charged the national body of the PDP to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in Ekiti State with a view to saving it from total collapse.

The PDP chieftain, who briefed newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, called for urgent intervention of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to reconcile the groups and take steps to right the wrongs allegedly perpetrated in the state during the March ward congresses of the party.

 

