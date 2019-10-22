  1. Home
#FarukVsShoprite: Social media users call for justice

By Cynthia Akande

There has been uproar on social media against South African retail outlet, Shoprite, following the copyright infringement accusation leveled against it by one Mr Faruk Adamu.

In his report, Faruk who is an Abuja based Music producer claimed Shoprite, has refused to pay him his 60 percent right to a jingle he made for the company.

Nigerians have therefore taken to their social media pages to make a case for Faruk using the hashtag #FarukVsShoprite

Below are a few tweets:
@sir_ darmy

@omokehinde

@itz_DoDo

