FarukVsShoprite: Social media users call for justice

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been uproar on social media against South African retail outlet, Shoprite, following the copyright infringement accusation leveled against it by one Mr Faruk Adamu.

In his report, Faruk who is an Abuja based Music producer claimed Shoprite, has refused to pay him his 60 percent right to a jingle he made for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians have therefore taken to their social media pages to make a case for Faruk using the hashtag #FarukVsShoprite

Below are a few tweets:

@sir_ darmy

Why would a big company like ShopRite starving Faruk of his right?

Just because what?

Because he is not well known in society?

Well now that major news outlet and agency are publishing it, we are never stopping till he get justice!#FarukVsShoprite. — Chief Dreay👨‍💻👨‍🔧 (@Sir_darmy) October 22, 2019

@omokehinde

The Media is very powerful!

When we cried out Justice for Friday and Faruk during the past week, some persons thought that would be the end of Solomon Grundy.

I’m glad appropriate bodies are taking up the case and our voice is beginning to be heard.#FarukVsShoprite — ᴏᴍᴏᴋᴇʜɪɴᴅᴇ (@omokehinde___) October 22, 2019

@itz_DoDo

Injustice and more injustice has been the order of the day recently cuz the big ones feel they could prey on the others without proper sanction. And we ain’t gonna let it slide. @Shoprite_NG

All we’re asking, is for you to acknowledge and follow the proper dues.#FarukVsShoprite — Elder_Dodo (@itz_DoDo) October 22, 2019

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App