Farming: Benue proposes 2-day leave per week for civil servants

The Benue State Government has proposed a two-day leave of absence each week for its civil servants to engage in agricultural activities in order to ensure food security.

Daily Trust reports that the idea was muted against the background of COVID-19 currently ravaging economies of the world.

Governor Samuel Ortom announced the plan on Wednesday while reading the communique issued at the end of an expanded security meeting with stakeholders from the Benue South senatorial district.

He noted that the measure will serve to provide food security in the state.

“The State Government is highly commended for its proposal to grant a two-day leave of absence each week for civil servants to engage in agricultural activities as this will serve to provide food security in the state,” he said.

The communique further encouraged Benue people to intensively take up agricultural activities as the next foundation of the Nigerian economy following the near-collapse of the international oil market.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently challenged Nigerian farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation.

