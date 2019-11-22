Farmhouse reality show targets 65,250 entrepreneurs

ADVERTISEMENT

A new agriculture-focused reality television show, tagged ‘The Farmhouse’, has been designed to empower youth especially young Nigerian graduates in the agricultural sector.

Under the programme initiated by Adventium Global Development, selected unemployed and under-employed participants (house mates) from all over Nigeria will be camped in an integrated farm for 90 days.

The programme tagged: ‘Let’s make Nigeria Green Again’, will expose participants to modern agricultural techniques and technologies while participants would learn about writing business plans and feasibility studies for agricultural investment.

Besides, each of the housemates would be assigned 20 unemployed youths as direct trainees.

The promoter of the initiative, Isaac Oghogho, explained that the reality TV show was an avenue to expose the potentials and huge opportunities in the agricultural sector to the young generation of Nigerians.

The Executive Director, National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Prof. Mohammed Khalid Othman said improved rural infrastructure and diversification of production was imperative to encourage Nigerian youths to participate in agriculture development.

Oghogho said, “Overall, at the end of year five, a total of 65,250 Nigerians will become entrepreneurs or employees in agriculture while cultivating approximately 50,000 hectares of land across a minimum of 10 states in Nigeria (5,000ha/state).”

Represented by Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi of Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), he said to perform its expected role of empowering the youth, the Agric research and extension system has to undergo a transformation.

Another promoter, Gloria Sambo, said the selection process would start from online registration, audition of participants across five cities and eventual camping of successful participants in the farmhouse.

“Qualified applicants will equally be exposed to the various government incentives and funding programmes for agriculture in Nigeria,” she added.

