Farmers in Anambra community lament bad roads, lack of inputs

Farmers in Ekwulumili Community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State have said bad roads and shortage of farm inputs are their major challenges.

They called on both the federal and state governments to come to their rescue.

Speaking to South East Trust, one of the farmers, Mr Frank Odigwe, said the condition of feeder roads in the area have negatively affected their productivity.

According to him, the community, which is made up of predominantly farmers, lacks good roads and support from both federal and state governments to produce more.

He said the town has about 27 streams, which enabled them to farm round the year.

Another resident, Mrs Chinenye Ezeifedika, appealed to the government to encourage rural farmers so as to guarantee food security in the country.

Also, another farmer, Mr Ene Ezeilo said: “With about 15 oil mills and 20 poultry farms, Ekwulumili has the capacity to produce more food if the government’s agricultural packages are extended to us.”

The member representing Nnewi South Constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Sunny Ozorbialu, said the state government has awarded contracts for three road projects in the area. Ekwulumili has four villages- Urueze, Owelechukwu, Isingwu- and Umudim and shares boundaries with Unubi, Awkaihedi, Ezinifite, Amichi and Igboukwu.

