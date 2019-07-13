Farmers, herders to meet on conflicts, food crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) will soon meet to adopt a roadmap for a lasting resolution to their perennial clashes and avert food crisis in the country.

The Country Director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), Dr. Babatunde Afolabi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the second batch of training of AFAM members organised by the centre in collaboration with Clingendael Institute (The Netherlands Institute of International Relations) and the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria.

The workshop was tagged: “Dialogue and negotiations: Why, when and how to be effective”.

Afolabi said the organisation had in the past couple of month’s undertaken series of consultations, especially across three senatorial zones of Benue and Nasarawa states.

According to him, the training will address the incessant farmer-herders clashes.

The National President of AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said farmer-herder conflicts threatens food sufficiency in the country and condemned the devastating effect of conflicts especially on the number of persons killed and property destroyed.

The Senior Policy Adviser (Agriculture Interventions Coordination), Office of the Vice President, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, said the workshop was patterned to the three pillars of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which comprises conflict resolution, justice and peace and humanitarian relief.

