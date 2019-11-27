Farmers, experts, agro-allied coys brainstorm as conference begins

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3rd annual Daily Trust Agric Conference and exhibition began yesterday at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos with theme ‘Repositioning Rice, Sugar and Dairy Production for Optimal Yield’.

The conference, which aimed at tackling critical issues along the rice, sugar and dairy value chains, with the view of increasing output, attracted various captains of agro-allied industries, farmers, agribusiness groups, research institutes, agro-entrepreneurs as well as innovators.

Mr Emmanuel Ijewere, Co-Chair, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, chaired the event, which had in attendance Dr Umar Aliyu, ED/CEO, National Cereals Research Institute, Badeggi, Niger State; Alhaji Muhammad Awwal, President Paddy Rice Dealers Association of Nigeria; Mr Ade Adefeko, Chairman, NACCIMA Agric Trade Group and Vice President, Corporate Government Relations, Olam Nigeria; as well as Hezekiah Kolawole, Director Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics, National Sugar Development Council, who represented the Executive Secretary/CEO of the council.

Others at the event included Alhaji Mahe Abubakar, Deputy Managing Director, Jaiz Bank, Dr Mohammed Murtala from NOTORE, Alhaji Salihu Ibrahim, CEO Agroyield Technology, Manzo Daniel Maigari, DG, Nigeria Agribusiness Group and Victoria Uwadike, Head Corporate Affairs, Nestle Nigeria Plc.

Also in attendance were Mr Chucks Aghanya, Director Press and Media Relations, who represented the DG RMRDC, Mohammed Adama of KPMG, Chika Okeke, Feed Africa Advocacy, African Farmer Magaji representing LCCI, and Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, Executive Director, Imani Group.

Adeyeye Olusegun and Evangelist Okorie represented farmers associations from Lagos and Delta states.

Exhibitors and discussants on rice from WAMCO, NOTORE, JAIZ Bank, NCRI, NESTLE as well as NAIC also attended the event.

The two-day event will be rounded off today.

