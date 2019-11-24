Farmers advised to insure their crops, farmlands

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Anambra State have been advised to insure their crops and farmlands to avoid losses in case of eventualities.

An extension agent in the state Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Rufus Imoka, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, the state capital.

“For the fact that catastrophe is neither here nor there, besides the topography of the environment, farmers should insure their farms. Every crop should be insured for safety purposes in case of eventualities, such as flood, erosion, wild fire.

“Insurance will go a long way in assisting victims of natural disasters in their farms,” he said.

Imoka urged farmers not to worry about insurance premium, saying the benefits of insurance outweighed the premium.

“At first, it will look as if there is nothing to gain, but it is not true. By insuring crops and farmlands, food security will be guaranteed,” he said.

