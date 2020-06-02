Farmer killed, 3 kidnapped in gun attack on Niger community

ADVERTISEMENT

A farmer at Zhenuko village in Shiroro Local government area of Niger state has been killed and three other people have been kidnapped by gunmen in am attack on Monday night.

The gunmen were said to have killed the farmer on his way from the farm around 7:30 pm.

The gunmen believed to be kidnappers stormed the village on motorcycles.

A source close to the village who confirmed the story to our correspondent, disclosed that the gunmen were specific on their targets.

He said only the two men were abducted and whisked away to unknown destination on their motorcycles.

Daily Trust gathered that this latest attack is coming five days after five people from Gutarrindna village in Dnakudna district in the same Shiroro local government were abducted and are still in captivity.

The gunmen, it was gathered, had demanded N10 million ransom for each of the victims earlier abducted.

According to the source, the gunmen have also issued a notice to people of Baga village in Erena Community of their intention to attack villagers allegedly calling one of their informants a wizard.

Worried by this development, women and children from Baga have relocated in large number to neighboring villages to take refuge with relations.

Meanwhile following the abduction of its workers from site three weeks ago, Triacta Construction Company has abandoned the ongoing construction of the 10.5-kilometer Erena road, blaming insensitivity of the government to the security of the area as its reason.

About 30 heavily armed men, three weeks ago, stormed the construction site in broad daylight and whisked away one Abubakar Ibrahim Jibrin, a staff of the Niger State Ministry of Works and three staff of Triacta construction company in Erena.

Governor Abubakar Bello while reacting to the abduction of the construction workers in a statement recently after the incident, vowed to rescue them alive, and get the gunmen arrested.

However, as of the time of filing this report, they were yet to regain their freedom, and the company believed that the government is paying lip service to the release of its staff.

