Farmer-herder crisis: Edo govt commits one percent of FAAC allocation for vigilantes, others

The Edo State Government in collaboration with the local government councils in the state has set aside one percent of the Federal Allocation to support vigilantes and other security agents in their quest to find lasting solution to the recurring crisis between farmers and herders in the state.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this at the weeked in Benin at a stakeholders meeting attended by farmers, herders, traditional rulers and security agencies.

He said the state government has also set up a technical committee to proffer lasting solutions to the clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

Obaseki said the one percent would be used to support payment of stipends to vigilante members, among others.

He stressed the need for better information-gathering among the vigilantes, noting that a team from the Inspector General of Police had been to Edo state in line with plans to commence community policing in the state.

The committee members were given a 14-day ultimatum to look into the worrisome issue and identify possible ways of tackling it.

Speaking on behalf of the Sarkin Fulani in the state, Alhaji Saleh Badamosi, alleged that some traditional rulers were collecting money from herders to graze in their communities and problem arise when the herders are asked to leave the areas.

“The governor should work closer with the traditional rulers. The cattle breeders pay the traditional rulers to graze in some communities; so when the farmers drive them away, they will not go,” he said.

