Farewell concert for Ras Kimono, foundation launch holds June 15

The family of late Reggae musician, Oseloke Augustine Onwubuya, popularly called, Ras Kimono alongside his associates have concluded plans to hold a farewell concert in his honour.

They also announced the launch of Ras Kimono Development Foundation (RKDF), a talent development and community service initiative.

The concert and RKDF launch, according to Elder Gideon Nwaomu, the proprietor of Giddy’s Place, a leisure resort in Asaba, Delta state, who is a close associate of Ras Kimono, will hold on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Giddy’s Place in Asaba, Delta state.

The event, which also marks the closure of Giddy’s Place, promises to feature Ras Kimono in orchestra/karaoke by renowned musicians and upcoming artists with lots of entertainment, he noted.

Nwaomu said the business decision to close down Giddy’s Place was reached following much consultations and consideration of environmental factors characterised by a depressed economy.

“We have however put in place measures that will ensure our staff gets alternative means of livelihood, and a smooth transition for our customers, suppliers and service providers,” Elder Nwaomu who will be marking his 64th birthday on the same date said.

“It promises to be a spectacle in celebration of life, God’s goodness, perseverance and in tribute to brilliant achievements in concert as we launch a foundation in memory of Ras Kimono,” Elder Nwaomu noted.

Also speaking, Mr. Augustine Ugah, Ras Kimono’s cousin and a member of the foundation’s central working committee said “the launch of Ras Kimono Development Foundation is in fulfilment of a vision nursed by the late reggae maestro to create a platform for young and talented Nigerians and African descent to nurture and advance their creative skills, particularly the less privileged in the society.

“Growing up, Kimono knew what it means to live in absolute poverty, and therefore craved for others not to witness such. It was not a surprise that his music was often said to be greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.

“Beyond the memorial, the foundation’s main objective is to provide a forum for the re-orientation process of youths in our communities so as to bring about positive mindsets for self-discovery and showcase their budding talents among other social/economic intervention projects.

“The foundation seeks to provide a brighter future for every child in Nigeria and Africa by nurturing their artistic gifts for personal development and national cohesion through music; foster self-esteem, dignity, community and civic responsibility among others.

“The long term objective will be an establishment of a resource centre with facilities for Exhibition, Museum, Recording Studio, Hall/Amphitheatre etc”, Mr Ugah expatiated.

He disclosed that Ras Kimono refused to be held down by the angst of life occasioned by economic deprivations while growing up, which led him into music and carved a niche in the Nigerian music industry and grew into international reckoning spanning 35 years on stage, until his demise on June 10, 2018.

His albums “Under Pressure”, “Natty Get Jail” and “Rum-Bar- Stylee” were a hit, ruling the air waves in the late 80’s and early 90’s. His last music act, “Stop the Senseless Killing” was a passionate plea and admonition to Nigerians to stop the killings of fellow Nigerians and other citizens of the world.

In a statement by Godfrey C. Osakwe, the foundation’s Communication Consultant, Ras Kimono was described to had lived an exemplary life devoid of hate, bickering, bitterness, rancour and acrimony; scandal-free all through his music career of over thirty five years.

“His advocacy for social change in strong polemical lyrics earned him great admiration and followership. But beyond his involvement in music, Ras Kimono was a social crusader of human rights with consuming passion for the alleviation of the plights of the less privilege in Nigeria and the world in general,” he said.

