  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Fans lash Naira Marley on twitter, say Terry G is no mate
ADVERTISEMENT

Fans lash Naira Marley on twitter, say Terry G is no mate

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Naira Marley performing 'live' at the Access The Stars concert in Lagos.
Naira Marley performing 'live' at the Access The Stars concert in Lagos.

Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley is currently receiving the bashing of his life as music fans took to twitter to express their opinions on who is a better musician between him and Terry G.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter is known as the president of his controversial fan base, “Marlians”.

His song “Soapy” won the Soundcity MVP Awards held last week while having other two nominations.

Despite having his “Marlians” movement, Naira Marley was tongue lashed by most music fans when they were asked to compare him with Terry G, who has released a number of well-received albums and is described as the craziest Nigerian musician.

Here are some of the comments:

 

When terry g dey burst wetin be Spotify ? Make all these kids go sleep

— Grandpa Drizzy (@Abdul_xpensive) January 14, 2020

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.