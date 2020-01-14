Fans lash Naira Marley on twitter, say Terry G is no mate

ADVERTISEMENT

Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley is currently receiving the bashing of his life as music fans took to twitter to express their opinions on who is a better musician between him and Terry G.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter is known as the president of his controversial fan base, “Marlians”.

His song “Soapy” won the Soundcity MVP Awards held last week while having other two nominations.

Despite having his “Marlians” movement, Naira Marley was tongue lashed by most music fans when they were asked to compare him with Terry G, who has released a number of well-received albums and is described as the craziest Nigerian musician.

Here are some of the comments:

When terry g dey burst wetin be Spotify ? Make all these kids go sleep

— Grandpa Drizzy (@Abdul_xpensive) January 14, 2020

Guy during VS for outgoing SSS3 students. At the sound of “Testing microphone eeeeh, Terry G testing microphone e’ our principal jumped up. I swear — HARRY’ (@LastBornAdekoya) January 14, 2020

Terry G is number 1…Anyday anytime anywhere https://t.co/baLlZR33vP — Nigerian Kunle Cole (@Mr_kunlecole) January 14, 2020

Terry G that performed last and closed the show after Busta Rhymes, at Carniriv. Performed one song 3times in one show, its who you people are disrespecting! Comot body oh — GIANT OF PORT HARCOURT (@pizzlehoudini) January 14, 2020

Truth be told,Terry G madness on street back then was wavy,don’t disrespect him. — Olami (@GeneralOLAMI) January 14, 2020

Just type TERRY G songs and tell me which of NM songs beats Terry’s top 10. — HeBookÒon (@HeBooKn) January 14, 2020

whhhaaatttt??? no be that sempe my baby song??? Terry G that gave https://t.co/Fbbxkod2WA shine and took it 🤣🤣 — KING ABD-GAFAR 👑 (@officialskallez) January 14, 2020

Terry G trending for the second day Straight and bros never drop major hit since rendering slap to Jimmy’s Boy. Legend tins! — Son of Plastic Mutaba (@85OddRomanX) January 14, 2020

If this Terry g song comes on and u either sad or crying, you will forget your sorrow first and gbe body at that moment 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9vymAwqxMx — SEGUN (@oluwa_lowin) January 13, 2020

I’m a Marlian but comparing Naira Marley to Terry G is blasphemy. Terry G that his head is not correct. Somebody that did part 1-3 for a song that we all knew did not make one single sense but once he rang that his bell, we’d be scratching our chests like possessed monkeys — Josh (@AbsolutelyJosh) January 13, 2020

Stop all these nonsense comparison. Terry G is nobody’s mate. Who be Naira Marley where Akpako master de? Put some respect on that name. Baba ran the street with just a 🔔 pic.twitter.com/v4lPqPLAuF — #teamTheMATTER (@ProspaOfficial) January 13, 2020

Terry G plays keyboard, produces beats, sings & entertains. Man is just too versatile and shouldn’t be compare to Naira Marley who still find it hard to follow beat comfortably. No!!! https://t.co/TruMkUjM2e — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) January 13, 2020

Until Naira Marley does part 1,2,3 of a song, never compare him to Mr bling bling aka ginger the ginger aka swagger the swagger Terry G https://t.co/kr97MBaOL0 — Vinnie (@vinz6199) January 13, 2020

Marlians, Don’t ever compare your hero with Terry G oo.. Naira Marley Madness dey learn legwork from Terry G madness. pic.twitter.com/FXkGd3YooD — Original Yoruba Boy 💪 (@Basvonian) January 13, 2020

They’re comparing Terry G to Naira Marley, Terry G wey go ring his bell and shout testing microphone o, Terry G testing microphone o, and home training go disappear. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) January 13, 2020

