Family welcomes Dasuki after 4yrs in detention

Lawyers speak on ex-NSA’s ‘long incarceration’ Sowore regains freedom, too Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser (NSA) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan regained his freedom yesterday. Dasuki, who had been in custody of the DSS for the past four years, was released yesterday to the warmth embrace of his family, friends and lawyers….

