Family shields man battered by wife

A medical doctor serving with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, who was allegedly battered by his wife, is being protected by his family at FMC where he is currently receiving treatment.

The doctor, Cherechi Okonko, was rushed in critical condition to the emergency unit of the hospital after he was allegedly brutally attacked by his wife on Tuesday night following a quarrel.

The doctor’s wife was said to have cut off his nose, upper teeth, tip of tongue, lower gums and after the assault she called his mother (doctor’s mother) to come carry him.

As at the time of the incident, the couple was said to be living in the World Bank area of the state capital.

Okonko, a gynaecologist with FMC, Owerri, was said to be a coma but came around few hours later.

However, all efforts by our correspondent to speak with the victim was rebuffed by authorities of the hospital, who said they were acting on the instructions of the family.

A staff of the hospital, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak, said that even the police were in the hospital to make inquiries, but were rebuffed by the family.

The staff said, “I don’t think the family wants to make it a media affair out of it because they have asked the hospital not to allow anybody near the victim except his immediate family members. Not even the wife was allowed near him. People who come here to see him are selected and screened. I think they want to maintain privacy and it’s important that we respect that wish.”

The Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told our correspondent in an interview that the matter had not been reported to the police.

He said, “As I am talking to you now, no station has reported the case. I have combed every station, especially those within the jurisdiction where the couple was said to be living do not even the slightest inkling about the incident. So since it’s not reported there is nothing with the police.”

