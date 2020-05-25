Family of kidnapped victim cries out to Niger govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of one of the kidnapped victims in Minna, Niger State, has cried out to the state government to secure the release of their relation from the kidnappers.

This is as the family accused the state government of not doing enough to secure the release of the victim whose abductors insisted on negotiating with the state government.

It would be recalled that some workers with Tractia Nigeria Ltd were recently kidnapped by gunmen who demanded N1billion ransom.

The kidnappers later reduced the ransom amount to N700million when the company contacted them, but declined negotiating with the company, insisting that they preferred to deal with the Niger State Government whose staff was among those kidnapped.

Jibrin Abubakar Sadiq, a civil engineer working with the Niger State Ministry of Works was among those kidnapped while on an official assignment, and the family is worried because of his health condition.

Sadiq, who left a wife and four children at home is said to be nursing a wound on his leg and the family expressed concern over his plight.

But the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, said the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that the victim, and the three staff of a construction company recently abducted by unidentified gunmen from a construction site at Erena community in Shiroro Local Government Area are rescued unhurt.

