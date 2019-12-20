Family of ex-NNPC staff killed in Kwara cries for justice

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members of a 65 years old ex-staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ibrahim Ajayi Allah who was gruesomely murdered on his farm in Ilorin, Kwara state capital are crying for justice.

The late Allah who retired from the finance department of the NNPC was on the 13th of this month, allegedly hacked to death by one of the workers in his farm at Oke-Oyi, outskirts of Ilorin.

The alleged murderer was simply identified as Waheed.

Already, the state police command had arrested one person in connection with the crime.

Command Spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi said “the suspect had confessed to the commission of the crime. He is helping the police in their investigations and bid to close in on other accomplices.”

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, younger brother of the deceased, Yakub Abejide Allah said “my elder brother was murdered December 13th on his farm site in Oke-Oyi area of Ilorin East local government area of the state.”

“Three years ago, he retired and chose to pursue Agriculture which has always been his passion. He bought a large tract of land in Ogidi, Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state and poured all his passion into it. However, because of so many unanticipated factors, the returns were not as expected.

“About six months ago, he decided to gradually move out of Ogidi. So he bought about eight hectares of land at Oke-Oyi near Ilorin and restarted his farming there.

“The suspect picked up by the police is a man from that community with whom he had developed a close relationship. He was always going in and out with the guy.

In fact on the day of the murder, they were said to be together and had lunch together before he was savagely axed to death at about 5pm.

“When the police searched the suspect’s house, they found my brother’s phone. He is said to have confessed to having killed my brother.” he said.

The deceased brother added that: “I felt so bad when I heard the news of my brother’s gruesome killing. It was the District Police Officer (DPO) of the Oke-Oyi police station that narrated how my brother was hacked to death.

“Subsequently, I called his wife and our other family members and broke the sad news to them. The police said they have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the heinous crime. According to them, he was initially detained at the Oke-Oyi police station before being

transferred to the state Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Ilorin.

“We learnt that a search in his house the late Ibrahim’s phones, personal effects as well as other dangerous items the perpetrator used to kill my brother were found there.

I know the name of the alleged murderer as Waheed and he is in his 40s.

“My appeal to the police and other security agents is to help us find out the real killer (s) of my brother, because the person that was killed has a lot of responsibilities that I cannot shoulder. We also want to know why he carried out the dastardly act. They should let us know if the killers were sent to kill him or they did it intentionally. That is what we need.

“The wife of the deceased, who is based in Abuja also came down to Ilorin and I took her to the police station; recovered the corpse for burial in Ogidi, our country home.”

