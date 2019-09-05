Family of 7, guest found dead in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A family of seven and their guest were found dead yesterday at their residence located at No 9, Olowora Street, Mafoluku, Lagos.

Their neighbours suspected a likely food poisoning.

Officers from the Makinde Police Station visited the scene and evacuated the bodies.

The state police command said it was investigating the incident.

Among the deceased is a set of twins and their pregnant mother whose bodies were found at their Lagos home in Mafoluku on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Zakariah; his pregnant wife; four children: Aliyah, 11; five-year-old twins, Taiye and Kehinde; Farida, 9 and a 17-year-old relative.

One of their neighbours, Mr. Kazeem, said: “We woke up at about 8am ,but when we did not see any of them, we decided to knock on their doors, but there was no response.

“We forced the door open and saw the lifeless bodies of the husband, his wife and their children. Also, their relative, a 17-year-old girl, who came to visit them, was among the deceased. There was blood coming out from the nose of the woman, and she defecated on herself. We saw a leftover cooked pot of rice, which the police took away. The others had foam in their mouths. We rushed them to the hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival.”

Our correspondent reports that officials from Oshodi Local Government Council have sealed the building.

