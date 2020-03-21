Family of 5 isolated for Covid-19 in Nasarawa tests negative

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of five isolated over suspicion for Covid-19 in Nasarawa has tested negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya, confirmed that, ” The five suspected cases recorded in Keffi, have turned out negative, with presently Nasarawa State having no incident case.

The state is involving different stakeholders to protect its residents, including ministries of education, agriculture and water resources, environment, works and transport, information, culture and tourism, federal agencies, National Union of Road Transport Workers, CAN, JNI, JIBWIS and local government councils.

They are enjoined to take preventive measures to protect the citizenry of Nasarawa State.

Stakeholders at the meeting equally agreed to place measures at all motor parks where necessary steps will be taken to check all incoming and outgoing commuters, as well as in extend sensitization campaigns in market places, social gatherings and among religious groups.

Similarly, the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule also directed for the completion of epidemiological centre, with plans underway to shut schools across the state and reduce gathering for over 50 individuals.

A taskforce comprising all the critical stakeholders, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, have been mandated to take the advocacy and sensitization campaign to the local government areas and to the grass root.

