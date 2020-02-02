Family dissociates self from case against Obasanjo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sogunro family in Itele-Ota, Ado/Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has denied filing a suit against former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on a land in the area.

The litigants, including Chief Nurudeen Akanbi Akapo, Sunday Mathew Owotolu, Taoreed Momodu Dada and Monsuru Ashifatu Yusuf had reportedly taken Obasanjo, his brother, Chief Abraham Idowu Akanle and wife before the state High Court in Ota over alleged defective documents on the land at Itele, Sogunro village.

But the Sogunro family led by Hon. Sunday Sogunro at a press conference in Ota at the weekend, said no member of the family was part of the suit.

Sogunro, who was flanked by members of the family and some community members with placards, said the litigants filed the suit at their own peril.

The family spokesman said Obasanjo possessed the land legitimately, adding that there was no controversy over its ownership. He said the clarification became necessary to set the records straight, and that they were not in any way intimidated.

