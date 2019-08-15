Families of slain policeman, civilian demand justice

ADVERTISEMENT

The families of Inspector Mark Ediale and Olajide Owolabi have demanded that justice must be served on the soldiers who shot and killed their breadwinners in Taraba state.

Three policemen and a civilian were reportedly killed by soldiers after arresting a suspected kidnap kingpin Alhaji Hamisu Wadume in Ibi, Taraba State. The kidnapper was allegedly freed by the soldiers,

Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba gave the names of the slain policemen as Inspector Mark Ediale, from Edo State, Sergeant Usman Danzumi from Taraba State and Sergeant Dahiru Musa also from Taraba State.

The elder brother of Mark Ediale, Andrew Ediale and the aunty of the slain civilian Olajide Owolabi, Mrs Joy Danlami at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, told journalists that justice must be served on the soldiers over the killings.

Speaking first, Andrew Ediale said, “We demand very thorough investigation, not only by the Nigerian authorities but by international and independent body as well.”

He said, “Our question is who are these soldiers are working for, whose side are they on, and whose payroll are these military personnel on; these are the many questions we demand answers for.

“Why was the kingpin kidnapper released, they have done their job, apprehended the kidnapper, on their way back to Abuja, army operatives unleashed fire, it was the hail of these gunshots that cut down all these gallant police officers.”

“We demand to know why? And why the kidnapper was released? The effort of the gallant police officers was not only compromised, their life was equally cut short, we demand justice,” he said.

He added that “It does not only undermine the integrity of the law of the land, but has caused grief to the family members of the deceased officers.”

Mrs Joy Danjuma said, “The family is not happy, because the death was a gruesome one, the way they treated them and killed them, they were rolling them on the ground.”

She added that “We want the government to do something, justice must prevail, and those people should be punished.”

