Families of deceased policemen get lifeline

By Shehu Umar, Gusau Published Date
Police logo

The Zamfara State Police Command has presented cheques families of its officers who died in active service in the state as part of the Police Group Life Insurance and Personal Accident Schemes.

While issuing the cheques to the families or next-of-kins of the deceased officers, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, said those in the Group Life Insurance Scheme category  would get N1 million and above each while those in Group Personal Accident Scheme would receive N500,000.

Nagogo said the gesture was part of the mission and vision of the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to see to the welfare of serving, retired and families of the deceased police officers.

He noted that since the inception of the present police leadership, welfare packages programmes had been initiated and that had reduced the level of hardship of police personnel in Zamfara State and the country in general.

He advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money by ensuring that the children are well-trained educationally and should be careful of fraudsters who might try to deceive them and take away the money in the name of assisting them at the bank.

