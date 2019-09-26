Breaking News
PDP asks Presidency to apologise to Nigerians over Buhari’s UNGA “off-the-point speech”
  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. False Accusation: Court remands 70-year-old man for telling lie
ADVERTISEMENT

False Accusation: Court remands 70-year-old man for telling lie

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, today,  remanded a 70-year-old man, Oyedeji Sunday in police custody for telling a lie.

The Septuagenarian was arraigned in court for giving false information to police that one Alhaji Morenikeji Sikiru kidnapped his son, Ayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police prosecutor, Inspector Lamidi Rasak told the court that the old man committed the offence last year April in Osogbo.

Rasak explained that the accused  was released on bail  and was asked to come back but he refused to show up.

He added that instead of reporting back to the police, the accused  threatened the life of Morenikeji.

He added that the conduct of the old man constituted breach of peace as such he was re-arrested.

Rasak said the offence committed by the accused person contravened Sections 517, 125A (1), 249(D), 85(5), 126(2) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The counsel for the accused, S.O Popoola prayed the court to grant the accused person bail in the most liberal term.

The Magistrate, Risikat Olayemi reminded the accused person in police custody and adjourned the case till 27th of September.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.