False Accusation: Court remands 70-year-old man for telling lie

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, today, remanded a 70-year-old man, Oyedeji Sunday in police custody for telling a lie.

The Septuagenarian was arraigned in court for giving false information to police that one Alhaji Morenikeji Sikiru kidnapped his son, Ayo.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Lamidi Rasak told the court that the old man committed the offence last year April in Osogbo.

Rasak explained that the accused was released on bail and was asked to come back but he refused to show up.

He added that instead of reporting back to the police, the accused threatened the life of Morenikeji.

He added that the conduct of the old man constituted breach of peace as such he was re-arrested.

Rasak said the offence committed by the accused person contravened Sections 517, 125A (1), 249(D), 85(5), 126(2) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The counsel for the accused, S.O Popoola prayed the court to grant the accused person bail in the most liberal term.

The Magistrate, Risikat Olayemi reminded the accused person in police custody and adjourned the case till 27th of September.

