Fake female house agent pleads guilty to fraud, remanded for sentencing

A Lagos mobile court has ordered the remand of a middle-aged female estate agent, Bukola Ayorinde, for allegedly defrauding some people who were seeking rented accommodation of millions of naira.

Ayorinde was charged before Chief Magistrate Abimbola Oshodi-Makanju of the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos.

The defender pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of breach of the peace, cheating and obtaining N250,000 under false pretence.

Her plea necessitated an adjournment of the case till Friday, June 26, 2020 for a ‘fact and sentence’ judgment.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said Ayorinde’s arraignment followed series of complaints from members of the public about some fake house agents who had obtained large sums of money from their victims and then absconded.

Egbeyemi explained that Ayorinde was arrested by officials of the Taskforce acting on a petition received from Mrs Olusola Ola-John, who claimed that the defendant defrauded her of the sum of N250,000 on the pretext she would secure an apartment for her (complainant’s) aged mother at the Millennium Estate, Igbe, Ikorodu.

Egbeyemi said that the agency, after a thorough investigation, discovered that the accused was the same person that had been defrauding innocent members of the public in the Ikorodu area.

