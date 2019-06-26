Fake doctors contribute to high maternal, infants mortality in Kaduna – Stakeholders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman Kaduna State Maternal Newborn and Child Health Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM), Mustapha Jumare, said fake doctors are contributing to high rates of maternal and infants mortality in the state.

He lamented that there are unqualified health workers and doctors that are endangering lives in many private hospitals in the state.

The Chairman disclosed this at a one day quarterly Multi Stakeholder’s Forum on Assessment of 255 Primary Health Care Centres and 2019 Health Budget Performance in Kaduna.

Jumare also said most of the private hospitals are not even qualified to be called hospitals but are still admitting people and providing services.

“There are some private hospitals that the government is not even aware they exist.

“In these kind of hospitals you find fake doctors carrying out surgery on patients and this leads to increasing in maternal mortality.

“This is why we are calling on the state government to recruit more health workers to be deployed to 255 primary Health Care Centres in the state. Let them renovate government own hospitals, particularly PHCs so that people can have relief while we continue to expose those unqualified hospitals,” he said.

He added that it is the ordinary people that are suffering and there is need to address the problem.

‎Director Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr Ado Zakari, urged the people to be patient with the state government as the process to recruit more health workers is in progress.

He said government would also look into the concerns raised by the stakeholders with regards to the condition of the 255 renovated Primary Health Care Centres in the state.

