‘Fake doctor’ arrested over death of 3-yr-old girl

Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a suspected fake medical doctor who has been practicing for two years in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The alleged fake doctor, Mudassir Mohammaed Idris, allegedly caused the death of a three-year-old girl, Hauwa, while trying to carry out a blood transfusion on her.

It was gathered that in the process of the blood transfusion, the girl developed complications and was rushed to Dalhatu Araf Specielist Hospital, (DASH), Lafia where she died.

The NSCDC Commandant, Mahmoud Gidado Fari, who paraded the suspect in Lafia yesterday, said he was arrested following complaints from the father of late Hauwa.

“We have arrested the fake medical doctor. We are charging him to court for culpable homicide because he illegally administered blood on an innocent girl of three years old which resulted in her sudden death,” he said.

He said the suspect was arrested on January 31 at Sarkin Pawa Street in Lafia where he ran an unregistered chemist and has been practicing medicine for over two years without a medical certificate.

The suspect told journalists that he was a student of the College of Health Technology, Gboko in Benue State and that he has been treating people successfully and had not experienced any complicated case like that of the deceased. He pleaded for forgiveness from the state government and NSCDC.

