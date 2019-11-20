Fake corps members jailed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday disclosed that some fake corps members had been prosecuted and jailed.

Addressing corps members at the orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja, he

said:”Nigerians can attest to it that the NYSC is doing a lot in checking the issue of fake and unqualified graduates trying to make themselves available for service.

“In the batch B stream 1 and 2, we made several arrests and I’m happy to inform Nigerians that some were prosecuted and jailed last week. We’ve not arrested any single fake corps member in camp in this current orientation exercise going on.”

Ibrahim said over 20,000 foreign trained Nigerians uploaded their details online for mobilisation, but the physical verification measures put in place by the scheme helped reduce the number of those mobilised to 3,420.

On the Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, he said: “If not for the corps members, we wouldn’t have been able to have credible elections in this country because as the INEC chairman would always say, they are the most knowledgeable, most patriotic and the most readily available. And I’m so happy that we did excellently well in the Kogi and Bayelsa elections. And nothing untoward happened to any of my corps members as it went hitch-free.”

