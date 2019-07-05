Fadama III gets new project coordinator

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the Director Project Coordinating Unit has approved the appointment of Malam AbdurRahman Shitu Balarabe as the new National Project Coordinator of Fadama III AF.

His appointment came as a result of the appointment of the former coordinator, Mr. Tayo Adewumi as the new Director of Finance & Accounts in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Malam, Balarabe graduated from Usman Danfodiyo University with BSc Agriculture from 1987- 19991 and Masters in Agricultural Economics from 1999-2003.

He has since assumed office.

