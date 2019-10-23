FAD-CASP partners girls’ school on girl child education in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

The IFAD -CASP in Zamfara state would partner Command Girls Science Secondary School, Gusau to promote girl child education in the state, the State Programme Officer of IFAD-CASP Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi has said.

Speaking when the management team of the Command Girls Secondary School paid him a courtesy call in his office Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi said a lot of girls were moulded into leadership positions world over and they had become role models in their professional callings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said without education no society could make any meaningful progress.

“We have seen many women role models in leadership, people like former British prime minister, Margret Thatcher, former Liberian president Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and prominent women politicians in Nigeria like Hajiya Gambo Sawaba had made excellent contributions to humanity and Zamfara girl should not be an exception,” he added.

Dr Abdullahi assured the management of the school of his readiness to work with it to uplift the standard of education in the state.

In her remarks, the head of the management team of the school, Major Hajara Aliyu, who was represented by Captain Yusuf Yakubu, said the purpose of their visit was to create a synergy between the IFAD-CASP and their school so that girl child education would receive proper attention in the state.

“ We want create awareness on the importance of girl child education and all stakeholders must come and join hands to champion this cause and efforts should be geared towards addressing the challenges facing girl child education in the country,” she added.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App