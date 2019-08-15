Fact Check: There was no killing at Big Joe terminal in Kogi State

ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM: In Kogi state, herdsmen walked into the terminal of Big Joe transport and shot all passengers boarding to travel to Edo state. Is this not more than war. Dismantle this evil Forest now – goes viral Facebook post

CONCLUSION: FALSE

A Facebook post by the “hardcore Biafrans’’ has alleged that herdsmen stormed Big Joe transport company in Kogi state killing all passengers aboard the bus. The post says;

“In Kogi state herdsmen walked into the terminal of Big Joe transport and short [sic] all passengers boarding to travel to Edo state. Is this not more than war. Dismantle this evil Forest now’’.

The herdsmen in recent times have been on the front burner of all things relating to public nuisance. This is due to several atrocities perpetrated by them or wrongly attributed to them. Confirmation to the veracity of these incidences has mostly been gotten from security personnel across the state.

This post was first shared on the 12th of August 2019 and in the last 24 hours, has enjoyed about 275 shares, leaving the total estimated share to 324.

Although removed, this post was also present on Nairaland.

Verification of the Claim:

A call was put through to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kogi state, DSP William Ovye Aya, to authenticate the veracity of the post and he confirmed that there was nothing like that and that the incident never occurred in Kogi state. He further remarked that “… a press statement has been released in that regard’’.

Various credible news platforms have also released reports to refute the claim referencing either the state PPRO or the Kogi state Government.

Further remarks on the incident ensued – It is the handiwork of “rumor peddlers who are on a mission to create panic and tension in the state,” exclaimed the Director General of Media and Publicity to Kogi Governor, Kingsley Fanwo whilst speaking with Punch newspaper.

‘‘We wish to allay the fears of commuters and residents of the state that nothing like that ever happened as all motor parks in the state are safe and peaceful’’, he added.

He assured indigenes that their Governor still has their best interest at heart. And further concluded with a stern warning and appraisal to perpetrators and indigenes respectively.

Conclusion:

This post is FALSE. Readers and Nigerians at large are therefore advised to disregard such information.

This post is in partnership with Dubawa

