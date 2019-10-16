FACT-CHECK: Is Blessing Liman Nigerian Air Force first female combat pilot?

ADVERTISEMENT

A news headline, “Air Force wings first female combat pilot” published by Daily Trust yesterday generated controversy especially among online users and on social media about the feats credited to Blessing Liman, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, about 8 years ago.

Some users had shared web links of a story published by other news outlets crediting Blessing Liman as the NAF’s first female combat pilot, contrary to the news story published by Daily Trust yesterday, which reported the NAF’s winging ceremony of its first female combat pilot, Flying Officer Kafayat Sanni, held yesterday in Abuja.

A fact-check investigation by Daily Trust confirms that Blessing Liman is the first female pilot in the Nigerian Air Force as reported by our reporter who witnessed her commissioning ceremony about 8 years ago, and not the first female combat pilot as being touted.

Daily Trust on Wednesday also confirms from the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who affirmed that Blessing Liman is the first female pilot winged by the Nigerian Air Force.

According to Air Commodore Daramola, “Blessing Liman is the first female pilot in the Nigerian Air Force and not the first female combat pilot.”

He made the clarification to Daily Trust today over reports that suggested contrary.

He explained that Liman flies transport aircrafts for the Nigerian Air Force and is now serving on the presidential air fleet.

He also said that there are six female pilots in the Nigerian Air Force.

He said while others fly Intelligence Reconnaissance Surveillance and Transport Aircrafts, Flying Officer Kafayat Sanni is the first to be winged for a fixed wing fighter (combat) aircraft who went through regular combat training at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He added that Tolulope Arotile is also the first female combat helicopter pilot.

