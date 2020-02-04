FACT-CHECK: Did judge ignore a preliminary objection in Maryam Sanda’s conviction?

ADVERTISEMENT

The claim by a human rights activist that the judge, who recently convicted and sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband, Justice Yusuf Halilu, ignored a preliminary objection by her defence lawyers before proceeding to make the decision, had appeared online on Monday.

Lemmy Ughegbe, who is the Director of Communication and Advocacy of Make A Difference (MAD), said in an interview with Arise News that Justice Halilu abused due process and jumped the gun to deliver judgement without first deciding the preliminary objection, which challenged the competence of the charge and the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

He said this has rendered the decision of the court null and void and become a strong ground for appeal.

“It is trite that when issues of competence of a charge and jurisdiction of a court are raised, the court must dispense with that issue one way or the other,” he said.

“This judge misdirected himself by not considering and ruling on these issues raised and it is settled law that however elegant a proceeding or a judgement is, it becomes invalid, null and void in that circumstance.”

But the record of the proceeding of February 5, 2018 obtained by Daily Trust shows that the judge ruled on the application and dismissed it.

The application was made by former defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) arguing that the matter ought to have commenced by information and not a charge.

He further argued that the matter ought to have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for legal advice. He cited sections 104 and 105 of the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJA), 2015.

In objecting to the application, police prosecuting counsel, James Idachaba said the charge was properly filed, citing the case of Osahon which empowers the police to prosecute the matter. Relying on Section 221 of the ACJA, he also stated that criminal trial can either be commenced by an information or charge.

The record showed that after listening to the submissions, Justice Halilu struck out the application relying on Section 221 of the ACJA. He ruled that parties are already before the court.

“I must observe that clients can always be invited in their respective detention facilities. I hereby strike out this application. I rely on Section 221 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act,” the judge said.

