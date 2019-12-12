Facing Messi has been incredibly surreal — Olayinka

ADVERTISEMENT

Slavia Prague and Nigeria international forward Peter Olayinka has described as “incredibly surreal” his rise to football stardom following a stormy start to his professional career.

Now playing in the Champions League with Slavia Prague and facing Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund in Group F, Olayinka is surprised at his own transformation after starting in Albania where he earned a low salary of $100.

Passing through Northern Cyprus and Belgium, the Ibadan-born player does not believe where his career has landed him now.

“Six years ago I was still watching Lionel Messi, Romelu Lukaku, Gerard Pique and Axel Witsel on television in Nigeria, and it’s been incredibly surreal playing against them in the Champions League,” Olayinka told BBC Sport.

He once failed to impress during trials at Turkish sides Antalyaspor and Denizlispor.

The unsuccessful trials followed the end of his contract with Albanian side Bylis Ballsh where he had arrived as a 17-year-old.

“I had arrived in Albania with my playing boots, hopes and dreams,” said Olayinka.

“At the time I landed in Albania I was playing for the youth side and getting like $100 monthly and it was not even consistent.”

