FAAN warns security, airport officials against parking at restricted areas

Ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria yesterday assured all airport users that Nigerian airports under its management are fully ready to manage the influx of travellers transiting in and out of the airports for the festivities.

It warned against receiving passengers including dignitaries at restricted areas. This warning applies to security agencies and airport officials, the authority said restating that anyone found wanting would be apprehended and prosecuted.

FAAN Spokesperson Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement, said facilities at the airports had been improved upon to ensure seamless facilitation of passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.

“The VIP Protocol lounges at both the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, have been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to our customers,” she said.

According to her, FAAN has also completed the maintenance of conveyor belts and escalators at the MMIA and it is now “functioning optimally.”

The statement added: “In addition, airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

“We have also installed new directional display units to guide travellers, especially new ones, at our airports.”

The authority advised the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time.

