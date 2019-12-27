FAAN security apprehends intruder as he attempts to access Owerri-bound Air Peace flight

ADVERTISEMENT

For the umpteenth time, another intruder was today apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos when he attempted to access an Air Peace aircraft heading to Owerri.

The incident happened at exactly 9:10 at the MMA1 Lagos when the Owerri-bound Air Peace aircraft(flight P47252) was taxing towards the threshold for take-off.

The man in his twenties reportedly emerged from the bush along the runway, and tried to gain access to the aircraft through the wheel-well.

Air Peace spokesman, Stanley Olisa who confirmed the development said while the man was attempting to access the aircraft, there was another private jet behind.

It was the pilot-in-command of the private jet that informed the Air Peace’s pilot-in-command that a young man was trying to force his way into the aircraft.

They therefore alerted the Aviation Security arm of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who stopped the man and whisked him away.

Olisa said when interrogated on why he took the action, the man stated that he thought the aircraft was headed abroad.

Air Peace however commended FAAN for its timely intervention as the man is currently in the custody of security agency for further investigation.

“Air Peace remains committed to the safety of its customers and will continue to demonstrate this commitment in all aspects of its operations. At Air Peace, safety is at the heart of what we do,” Olisa said.

