FAAN issues travel alert on Coronavirus

Following the recent spread of the deadly Corona Virus which broke out in China spreading to parts of Asia, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued travel alert to sensitize passengers on the deadly virus.

It advised passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nation’s airports.

This is just as FAAN, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, said adequate facilities are in place at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports.

Passengers inbound at all the nation’s international gateways have been advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks when asked to do so.

FAAN said it has put in place machineries to ensure the virus is not spread into the country.

General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said FAAN has thermal scanners in her airports that monitor temperature of passengers and capture their pictures as they enter the country.

“When passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and If too high, they are pulled aside for observation,” she said.

The new virus is found to make people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold.

Coronavirus symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache and maybe a fever, which can last for a couple of days

The deadly virus known as Coronavirus broke out in China and has since killed nine (9) people, with over 440 people also reported to have been infected.

The virus is highly communicable and has already spread to boarder countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

China’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday that nine people had died from a new coronavirus and 440 people across 13 Chinese provinces had been confirmed to be infected and warned that the still-unidentified virus could mutate.

