FAAN flays ex-gov Yari for flouting COVID-19 protocol

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has condemned an alleged flouting of COVID-19 protocol by former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika had previously issued a directive that there will be no preferential treatments for VIPs in enforcing the CIVID-19 protocol at the airport.

FAAN, in a tweet, on Wednesday, accused the former governor of violating protocol at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari who blatantly violated the Public Health procedures on COVID-19 on travels at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday 11th July 2020,” FAAN tweeted @FAAN_Official.

According to FAAN: “He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.”

FAAN further said: “The former governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users; it is unacceptable and as such it has been duly escalated.”

Yari did not respond to a text message sent to him by Daily Trust for his reaction last night.

