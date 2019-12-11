FAAN denies banning Uber, Bolt, others at Lagos Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has refuted a trending online report that it has banned popular ride hailing companies including Uber, Bolt, among others from the Lagos Airport.

Spokesperson of the authority, Henrietta Yakubu spoke in response to a notice trending online that the virtual transportation companies have been banned from operating at the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakubu reiterated that passengers and other members of the public are free to make use of any means of transportation at the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has been drawn to an online report making the rounds that the Authority has placed a ban on the usage of Uber, Bolt and others at the Lagos airport.

“We will like to state with all emphasis that passengers and the general public are free to use whatever means or mode convenient to transport themselves to the Lagos and other airports in Nigeria.

“We will therefore like to use this medium to inform the general public that the said sign post did not emanate from FAAN and our security personnel have been instructed to remove the sign post and investigate the issue.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App