FA Cup: Line up, team news as Arsenal take on Portsmouth

ADVERTISEMENT

Portsmouth welcome Arsenal to Fratton Park in the FA Cup tonight in the fifth-round match.

The Gunners come off the back of a disappointing Europa League defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday with boss Mikel Arteta looking for his side to bounce back at the earliest opportunity.

On the other hand, Portsmouth, a League One side, boast a good record at home and will be quietly confident of producing the upset this evening.

The game kicks off at Fratton Park at 7.45pm.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Team news

The hosts could be without captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis with both set to be assessed ahead of tonight’s tie.

For Arsenal, January signing Pablo Mari could make his long-awaited first appearance.

Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Portsmouth: Bass, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Naylor, McGeehan; Williams, Cannon, Curtis, Marquis

Arsenal: Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mari, Saka, Torreira, Ceballos, Nelson, Willock, Martinelli, Lacazette

Related

Download Daily Trust News App