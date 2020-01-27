FA Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool in potential quarter final cracker

There is a potential big teams clash in the quarter finals stage of this season’s FA Cup as Chelsea have been drawn to play either of Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool.
Shrewsbury Town came from two goals down to Liverpool to draw level and force a replay in the fourth round of matches. Liverpool will now be contending with Chelsea in the next round if they scale the hurdles against Shrewsbury in the replay.
Portsmouth will be at home to the winner’s of tonight’s game between Bournemouth or Arsenal.
Below is the full draw:
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
Reading/Cardiff v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool
West Brom v Newcastle/Oxford
Leicester v Coventry/Birmingham
Northampton/Derby v Man Utd
Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich
Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal