FA Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool in potential quarter final cracker

There is a potential big teams clash in the quarter finals stage of this season’s FA Cup as Chelsea have been drawn to play either of Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool.

Shrewsbury Town came from two goals down to Liverpool to draw level and force a replay in the fourth round of matches. Liverpool will now be contending with Chelsea in the next round if they scale the hurdles against Shrewsbury in the replay.

Portsmouth will be at home to the winner’s of tonight’s game between Bournemouth or Arsenal.

Below is the full draw:

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle/Oxford

Leicester v Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby v Man Utd

Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal

