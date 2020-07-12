F1 teams in prison threat over Hungarian lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Formula One drivers and teams have been warned they risk prison sentences and fines if they ignore strict coronavirus lockdown measures to be imposed at next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

An announcement by the Hungarian Government, with special focus on people from Britain and non-EU countries was sent to the teams at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, according to Autosport.

The report said that those who break the lockdown measures would face imprisonment or a €15 000 fine.

An official communication, sent to the teams, was quoted saying: “Attendees of UK or other non-EU or EEA nationality should not leave the venue, or their accommodation, for any reason other than for travel between the two locations and for their pre-arranged arrival and departure to and from Hungary.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App