Ezekwesili: Osinbajo never in charge of economy

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has urged the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council to tell President Muhammadu Buhari how he “mismanaged” the economy in the last four years.
She made the call via her Twitter handle yesterday.
Ezekwesili said the Economic Advisory Council system was copied from the American presidential system.
She alleged that Buhari had been the one managing the economy and not the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo even when the latter was heading the Economic Management Team.
