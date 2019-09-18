Ezekwesili: Osinbajo never in charge of economy

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has urged the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council to tell President Muhammadu Buhari how he “mismanaged” the economy in the last four years.

She made the call via her Twitter handle yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezekwesili said the Economic Advisory Council system was copied from the American presidential system.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

She alleged that Buhari had been the one managing the economy and not the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo even when the latter was heading the Economic Management Team.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App