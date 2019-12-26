Eze losses out on Championship’s Young Player award

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder, Eberechi Eze has missed out on being named English Football League Championship Young Player of the year despite scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 26 league games for his club this season.

However, Leeds defender Ben White came first in poll voted by Sky Sports with Hull’s Jarrod Bowen voted into second and Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham in third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben White was voted the Championship’s best young player, in a poll voted on by Sky Sports readers.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

After almost 40,000 votes were cast in the poll of 10 players aged 22 or younger, the Leeds defender came out on top with 29 percent of the vote.

White has helped Leeds into second in the Championship heading into Christmas with the best defensive record, conceding just 15 goals in 23 games so far.

The Brighton loanee’s form has seen him attract attention from some of the top clubs in the country in January.

In second place came Hull forward Jarrod Bowen – who has since turned 23. Bowen has helped himself to 15 goals in 23 so far this season, behind only Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (17) in the top scorer charts.

In third place was Jude Bellingham, the 16-year-old record-breaker who became the youngest player and goalscorer in Birmingham’s history earlier this season.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App