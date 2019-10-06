Extraordinary FEC now holds tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

The extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting earlier scheduled to hold yesterday will now take place tomorrow by 12 noon.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday said the meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 pm on Tuesday.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, said at a news conference shortly after last Thursday’s plenary that it will be the first time the executive would be presenting the budget in October.

Adeyeye said the National Assembly was committed to passing the budget before the end of December.

