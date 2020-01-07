Extortion: ‘Public outburst may reverse gains on counter terrorism’-Army tells Gov Zulum

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has said public outburst by the governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum over alleged extortion of commuters by soldiers on Operation Lafiya Dole deployed along Maiduguri-Damaturu road could be counterproductive.

In a statement late Monday, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu said such outburst is capable of reversing the gains recorded in the ongoing fight against insurgents.

He said, “However, it is important to unequivocally observe that public outburst particularly by eminent personalities such as a State Executive could be counterproductive and indeed capable of reversing the gains recorded so far in the ongoing fight against insurgents and other criminal elements across the nation.”

He said the army has noted the amateur video clip circulating on the internet and social media of the Governor accusing soldiers deployed on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road of alleged extortion of commuters and causing them unnecessary hardship.

Colonel Iliyasu said, “The Nigerian Army as a professional and disciplined institution views such allegations seriously, particularly coming from a State Executive.”

He said, “It is on record that, whenever such allegations of troops’ misconduct were made in the past, the Nigerian Army never reneged in conducting thorough investigations to establish them.”

“And where any infractions were established against any personnel, appropriate sanctions were applied in line with extant rules and regulations as provided for in the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,” He added.

He said the Nigerian Army wishes to assure the good people of Borno State and indeed the nation at large that any allegations of misconduct by Nigerian Army troops will be duly investigated and culprits will be dealt with accordingly.

He also said, “The Nigerian Army wishes to emphatically reiterate its steadfastness on the protection of lives, properties of all law abiding citizens as it is committed to wiping out insurgency in the North East and other forms of criminality across the country.”

“Additionally, citizens’ continuous support and cooperation is highly appreciated. Any observed misconduct by troops could be reported directly through a toll – free code 193 for immediate remedy,” he stated.

