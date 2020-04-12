Extortion: Police Inspector in viral video now in custody – Lagos CP (+VIDEO)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos state Police Command on Sunday said a police Inspector who was seen in a video, which went viral on social media, extorting money from motorists has been arrested and detained.

Daily Trust reports that the police officer was caught on camera allegedly extorting N40,000 from a motorist.

The unidentified victim was said to have been ‘arrested’ and his car confiscated on Friday along Ago Palace Road, Okota, apparently for violating the federal and state governments’ stay-at-home orders.

The ‘stay-at-home’ order was issued by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The video of the incident was posted on Saturday, on Twitter, by Ruggedman (@RuggedyBaba), a Nigerian actor and rapper.

Officer Taloju Martins extorts 40,000 from a man who went to get food yesterday Friday 10th of April 2020 at Ago Iwoye. He is the SO of Ago Police station Lagos and was caught on camera clearly. Please intervene.@PoliceNG @AcpIshaku @PoliceNG_CRU @ElkanaBala @segalink @NCDCgov pic.twitter.com/mYpuMkH23v — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) April 11, 2020

Police spokesman in the state, Bala Elkana, in a statement issued today, said the attention of the Command was drawn to a video on social media in which an Inspector was captured counting Ñ40,000 he allegedly extorted from the owner of a vehicle he impounded for violating the ‘restriction of movement’ order.

Elkana said after analysing the video, the culprit was identified and arrested.

He added that the policeman was identified as Inspector Taloju Martin, who was attached to Ago Police Station, saying until his arrest, he was the Station Officer (SO).

He said that the complainant had also been identified and the money extorted have been recovered and handed over to him by the state’s Commissioner of Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation to carry out an indepth investigation into the activities of Ago Police Station as a whole.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector arrested has been handed over to the Provost Marshall for Orderly Room Trials.

“The Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

