Extortion by police to be treated as armed robbery – Kwara CP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated that any policeman found extorting members of the public would be treated as an armed robber.

He said this in his office when he received in audience members of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee in Ilorin, yesterday, adding that his command took exception to extortion and every act of misconduct from its men.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the force got demoralised with a recent publication from a group alleging that the command was extorting the people on the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbetokun said the police were making frantic effort in ensuring that crime is reduced to the barest minimum in the state, adding that the people can now go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not true that our men do extortion on the roads. About two months ago, I had to break my leave to come and address the whole police officers in the state because of one case of extortion that was reported to me. And I declared that every policeman that is found guilty of extortion while armed, will be charged with armed robbery,” Egbetokun said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App